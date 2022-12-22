Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 579,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 211.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 358,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $380,539,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 242,696 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

