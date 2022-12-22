Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $547,366.68 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of YUM opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $112,597,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

