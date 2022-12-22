Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Cut by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 656.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.



