Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

