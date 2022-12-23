158,152 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000. New Jersey Resources accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 56.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

