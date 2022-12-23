16,469 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

