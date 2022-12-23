18,080 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,080 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 42,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $386.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

