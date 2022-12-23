1eco (1ECO) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

1eco (1ECO) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One 1eco token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00004107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1eco has a market capitalization of $48.19 million and approximately $977.33 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1eco has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.

1eco Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,802,560 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

