1inch Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.43 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $303.17 million and $10.43 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
1inch Network Token Profile
1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,939,158 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling 1inch Network
