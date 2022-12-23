2,123 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

