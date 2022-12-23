222,977 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 222,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 478,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 108,482 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $4,132,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 881.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.71 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

