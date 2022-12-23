6,210 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

