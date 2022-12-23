888 (LON:888) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

888 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

888 stock opened at GBX 82.85 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 81.95 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 313 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £369.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.27.

In other news, insider Itai Pazner bought 46,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £39,533.50 ($48,024.17).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

