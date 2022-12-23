89,640 Shares in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its position in Geron by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Geron by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Geron by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 9,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $804.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

