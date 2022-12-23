A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.99

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.99 and traded as high as C$36.75. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 4,386 shares trading hands.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71. The firm has a market cap of C$521.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

