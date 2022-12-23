AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Down to $76.62

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.62, but opened at $75.06. AAON shares last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,240,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,653.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,158 shares of company stock worth $3,313,854. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.