Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,276 shares during the period. Abiomed comprises approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Abiomed worth $58,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $299,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed Stock Performance

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock remained flat at $381.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.09. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.