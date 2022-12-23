Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Financial Review

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Absci has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,960.28% -33.62% -28.97% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 42.81 -$100.96 million ($1.23) -1.80 OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Absci and OmniAb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OmniAb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Absci and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 0 5 0 2.67 OmniAb 0 0 4 0 3.00

Absci currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 577.20%. OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 181.59%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than OmniAb.

Summary

Absci beats OmniAb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

