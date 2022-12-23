Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.