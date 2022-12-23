Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.
Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance
Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.