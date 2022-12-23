Access Financial Services Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $715,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 19.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,637 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 77.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.46 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

