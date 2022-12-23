Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,148 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.