Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after buying an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

