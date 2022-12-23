Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.14.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

