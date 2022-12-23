Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $199,173.50 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007559 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00026661 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005098 BTC.
About Achain
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
