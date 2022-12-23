adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €129.36 ($137.62) and last traded at €126.30 ($134.36). Approximately 885,425 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €118.30 ($125.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €143.13. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

