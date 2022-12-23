Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,118 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

