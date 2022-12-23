Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

AEIS opened at $83.28 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.