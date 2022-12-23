Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 188.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,363,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,128,000 after purchasing an additional 273,664 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. 378,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,374,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

