AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $170.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.73.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $133.86 on Monday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 25.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AGCO by 255.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

