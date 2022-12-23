Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $545,298.51

Aion (AION) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $545,298.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00115397 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00197251 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039958 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

