Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.84

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.84 and traded as high as $23.24. Air T shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,616 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
