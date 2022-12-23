Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.84

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.84 and traded as high as $23.24. Air T shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,616 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

