Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up to $49.32

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $50.84. Alarm.com shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
