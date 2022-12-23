Alexander (Alex) Dorsch Sells 1,250,000 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.35 ($4.26), for a total transaction of A$7,937,500.00 ($5,327,181.21).
Alexander (Alex) Dorsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 24th, Alexander (Alex) Dorsch 228,938 shares of Chalice Mining stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 16.01.
Chalice Mining Company Profile
Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum group element, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 740 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Barrabarra Nickel -Copper- Platinum group element project located in Geraldton.
