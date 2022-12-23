Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of BABA opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

