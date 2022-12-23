Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Up 2.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. 65,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,612,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Ambev Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.
