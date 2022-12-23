Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as high as C$1.32. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 174,653 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 85.83%.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.