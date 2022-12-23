Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $16.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Amplitude has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 over the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after buying an additional 651,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 319,443 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 2,563,750 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.