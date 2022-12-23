Analysts Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $9.25

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.