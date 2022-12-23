Analyzing Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 24.83% 38.63% 22.45% Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 4 0 2.67 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Sumco.

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $515.33 million 17.59 $95.92 million $1.11 59.57 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.62 $374.20 million $2.88 9.83

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Sumco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Sumco

(Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.