Apeiron RIA LLC Cuts Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,899 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,784. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

