Apeiron RIA LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $107.81. 78,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,489. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.