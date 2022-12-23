Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $367,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 533,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 125,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. 23,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,817. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

