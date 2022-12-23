Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $496,000 in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IGHG traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 59,955 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

