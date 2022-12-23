Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $654,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 188,993 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

