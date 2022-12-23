Apeiron RIA LLC Lowers Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

