Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $149.54.

