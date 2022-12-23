Apeiron RIA LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IYW stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.89. 905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $117.36.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

