Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 102,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

