Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 19542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$58.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

