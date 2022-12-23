Aragon (ANT) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (ANT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Aragon has a market capitalization of $87.89 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00012101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.